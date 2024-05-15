M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $10.35 Million in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 333,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,288 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,108,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867,818 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,276,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 57,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after buying an additional 54,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,977.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ACAD. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. 1,372,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,939. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,520.48 and a beta of 0.42. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

