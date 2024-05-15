M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $8.04 Million in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 186,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Murphy Oil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $70,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $209,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at $41,811,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,644 over the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MUR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,198. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

