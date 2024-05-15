M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,633,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,006 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.3% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Coca-Cola worth $214,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,279 shares of company stock valued at $23,771,458. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.18. 5,097,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,604,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $272.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.