M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 293,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,513,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of Kohl’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 56.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. 3,284,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,359,625. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.01. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.49) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

