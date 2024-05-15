M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 11,876 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847,783 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $122,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,323 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,283,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $586,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,868 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,269,000 after buying an additional 1,253,173 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,324,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $480,794,000 after buying an additional 1,090,504 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.1 %

QCOM stock traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.85. 7,016,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,567,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $196.08. The company has a market cap of $217.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.77.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,160 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,349 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.