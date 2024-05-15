M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 270,452 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 105.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,452 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of CME Group worth $110,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,867,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,986,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.73 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,640 shares of company stock worth $10,464,924 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

