M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 128,496 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,496 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Best Buy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $311,139,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,910 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $239,735,000 after purchasing an additional 276,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,527,000 after purchasing an additional 107,926 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,163 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $193,624,000 after purchasing an additional 199,749 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,752,920 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $215,499,000 after purchasing an additional 166,478 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $290,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $290,153.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,720. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.