M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 142,092 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 142,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,587,000 after purchasing an additional 207,233 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,785,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,808,000 after buying an additional 72,913 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,776,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,144,000 after buying an additional 16,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 89.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 581,409 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AXS stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.78. 189,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,091. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average is $59.39. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AXIS Capital news, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXS

About AXIS Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.