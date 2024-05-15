M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,581,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 801,709 shares during the quarter. UBS Group makes up 1.0% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $172,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in UBS Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBS. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.62. 1,463,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,161. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

