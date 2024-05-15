M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,827 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 over the last 90 days. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.17 and a 200 day moving average of $147.19. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $124.27 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

