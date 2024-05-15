M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 217,356 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,942,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 217,356 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $82,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 17.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,936,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,434,000 after purchasing an additional 592,928 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,530,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,813,000 after acquiring an additional 306,432 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Autohome by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 738,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 142,413 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autohome by 24.8% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 485,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 96,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 16.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 468,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 66,237 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Price Performance

Shares of ATHM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 118,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,391. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

