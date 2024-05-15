M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,646 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $3,734,000. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Blackstone by 1,722.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,046,000 after acquiring an additional 476,768 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.69. 2,829,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,377. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.28 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

