M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 8,045 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EXP traded up $5.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.95. The company had a trading volume of 167,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,878. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.03 and a 12-month high of $276.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.70 and its 200 day moving average is $224.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.