M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 94,333 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 331,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,333 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $63,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ FERG traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,873. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $142.27 and a 52 week high of $224.86. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.