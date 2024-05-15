Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) versus T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Critical Comparison

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for T2 Biosystems and Microbot Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 49.75%. Microbot Medical has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 652.61%. Given Microbot Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than T2 Biosystems.

This table compares T2 Biosystems and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems -636.09% N/A -130.45% Microbot Medical N/A -164.13% -125.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares T2 Biosystems and Microbot Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems $7.19 million 4.58 -$50.08 million N/A N/A Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$10.74 million ($1.08) -0.86

Microbot Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than T2 Biosystems.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats T2 Biosystems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument that runs various diagnostic tests from patient samples; T2Candida panel, a direct-from-blood test that identifies blood stream infections that causes sepsis and candidemia; T2Bacteria panel, a direct-from-blood test, which detects bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Resistance panel, a direct-from-blood test that identifies carbapenem resistance genes; and T2SARS-CoV-2 panel to detect SARS-CoV-2 virus. In addition, it is developing T2Biothreat panel for detection of biothreat pathogens; comprehensive sepsis panel to detect bloodstream infections caused by bacterial and Candida species, and antibiotic resistant markers; T2Cauris panel to provide direct detection of the emerging superbug Candida auris in patient skin, patient blood, and hospital environmental samples; and T2Lyme panel, a direct-from-blood test panel designed to run on the T2Dx Instrument to identify the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. operates as a pre-clinical medical device company in the United Kingdom. It primarily engages in the research, design, and development of next generation robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company also offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces. In addition, it provides NovaCross, an intellectual property and technology in the field of intraluminal revascularization devices with anchoring mechanism and integrated microcatheter. The company also has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

