Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $48,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.36. 4,942,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,508,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $96.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.03.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 51.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.