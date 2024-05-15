Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.04

Shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.04 and traded as low as C$3.63. Millennial Lithium shares last traded at C$4.04, with a volume of 832,799 shares trading hands.

Millennial Lithium Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 38.93 and a quick ratio of 38.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.04. The firm has a market cap of C$395.36 million and a PE ratio of -20.20.

About Millennial Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Millennial Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennial Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.