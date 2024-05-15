MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $515.70 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

MNSO traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. 535,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on MNSO

About MINISO Group

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.