MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Releases Earnings Results

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $515.70 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

MINISO Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:MNSO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,320. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.34. MINISO Group has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MINISO Group

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.