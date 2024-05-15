Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance
MTLHY opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.38.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile
