Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

MTLHY opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.