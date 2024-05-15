Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,834 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $57,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.00. 1,554,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,402. The company has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $165.13 and a one year high of $260.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.25.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.