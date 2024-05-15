Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 35,232 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 837,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,232 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $40,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,527,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,919,000 after purchasing an additional 220,238 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,769,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after purchasing an additional 803,341 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $53.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,025,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,026. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.76.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

