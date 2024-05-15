Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 56,153 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 56,153 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Broadcom worth $510,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 11,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $52.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,432.04. 2,029,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,792. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,307.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,174.81. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $638.73 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market cap of $663.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

