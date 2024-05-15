Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,793,639 Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,793,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,368,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $3,688,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $10,291,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $1,456,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Stock Up 0.7 %

RVTY traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,878. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $131.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RVTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Revvity

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.