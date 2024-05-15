Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Rockwell Automation worth $52,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,572.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,547 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.6 %

ROK traded up $4.39 on Wednesday, hitting $275.23. The company had a trading volume of 809,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,582. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

