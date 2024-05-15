Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 14,466 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Phillips 66 worth $58,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,447,000 after acquiring an additional 309,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,768,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,291,000 after purchasing an additional 138,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,881,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,463,000 after purchasing an additional 283,010 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,974,000 after buying an additional 315,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,598. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

