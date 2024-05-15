Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,822 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Charter Communications worth $40,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,072,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,575,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5,028.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.77. 959,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

