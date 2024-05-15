Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 145,775 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Meta Platforms worth $797,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 208.4% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.1% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total value of $45,253,105.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,058,103 shares of company stock worth $519,622,135. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $9.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $480.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,810,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,828,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.52 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.78.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

