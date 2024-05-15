Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $164.71 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,402 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $164,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,287,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,575,811. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $196.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,160 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,349. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

