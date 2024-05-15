Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $179.19 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,681,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $179,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.34. 17,048,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,634,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

