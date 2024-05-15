Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $206.75 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,186,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493,680 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $206,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,613,000 after purchasing an additional 416,798 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,564,000 after purchasing an additional 957,190 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,939,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 737,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 688,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,282,000 after acquiring an additional 51,902 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $94.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,152,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,528. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average is $93.73. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.