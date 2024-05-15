Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $43.76 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,345 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $43,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,984,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,471. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.88.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,712,527.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,596.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,340 shares of company stock valued at $18,816,952 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

