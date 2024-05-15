Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $49.49 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Nucor worth $49,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 716.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Nucor by 2,410.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.14.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $3.59 on Wednesday, reaching $176.21. 1,453,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,534. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.92 and a 200-day moving average of $176.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

