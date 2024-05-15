Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $56.53 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,998 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Trane Technologies worth $56,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,626,876.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,770 shares in the company, valued at $25,592,391. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,979 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,372 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.01 and a 200-day moving average of $265.69. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $335.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

