Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $45,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,158,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,113. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.13.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

