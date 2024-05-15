Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,628,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 278,784 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Intel worth $217,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,969,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,216,105. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

