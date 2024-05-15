Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,708 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $59,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after acquiring an additional 893,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,024,000 after purchasing an additional 484,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,702,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,858,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,767,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,327,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,406 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.34. 1,309,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

