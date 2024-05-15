Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $51,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.03. 522,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,035. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $366.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

