Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,125 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,018 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of ConocoPhillips worth $141,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,102,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45,426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,429,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,946 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $129,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,305 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $99,676,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $397,288,000 after acquiring an additional 776,107 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3 %

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,415,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,500. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $97.42 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.30 and its 200 day moving average is $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

