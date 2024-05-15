Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 671,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $63,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $20,004,000. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %
Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,930. The company has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.84. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $116.76.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
