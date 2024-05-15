Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,380,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,140 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $299,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in CDW by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CDW by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.73. The stock had a trading volume of 359,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,731. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

