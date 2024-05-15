Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,809 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 259,447 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Adobe worth $275,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498,957 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,720,548,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after buying an additional 889,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded up $10.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $486.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $341.17 and a one year high of $638.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.51.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

