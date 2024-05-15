Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Grows Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. RTX comprises 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 504,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,331,000 after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in RTX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 41,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,159,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,161. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $107.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

