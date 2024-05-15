Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Increases Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.4% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 17.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $133.29. The stock had a trading volume of 567,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,189. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $151.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

