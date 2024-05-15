Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 1,500 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MMC traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.74. 348,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,265. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.47 and a 52 week high of $209.20. The stock has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

