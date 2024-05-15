Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 156,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,617,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 13.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $168.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,372,170. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.