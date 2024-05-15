Mizuho Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $90.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BSX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.32.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $74.39.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,261 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,929 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

