Mizuho Boosts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $204.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on H. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.81.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.8 %

H opened at $150.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $1,520,603.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $785,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock worth $326,572,489. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.