Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Shares Down 8.4%

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.06 ($0.03). 339,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 438,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

Mobile Tornado Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £9.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.73.

About Mobile Tornado Group

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.

