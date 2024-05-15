Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Releases Earnings Results

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. Mobix Labs updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Mobix Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOBX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. 52,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,587. Mobix Labs has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

